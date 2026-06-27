Nicola Peltz celebrates as brother Will Peltz marries Quincy Jones’ daughter Kenya Kinski-Jones

Will Peltz marries longtime partner Kenya Kinski-Jones at family home in New York

Will Peltz has married his longtime partner, Kenya Kinski-Jones, after 14 years together.

The 40-year-old actor, who is the older brother of Nicola Peltz Beckham, exchanged vows with the 33-year-old daughter of late music legend Quincy Jones and actress Nastassja Kinski in early June.

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The couple got married at the same place where Will proposed last year--his family home in Mount Kisco, New York.

Sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram, Will wrote, "I married my soulmate and my best friend. It was the perfect ceremony at the perfect place with the perfect people. Best weekend of my life."

Nicola also celebrated the happy news in the comments, writing, "Thank you for giving me my sister."

In one of the posts, Nicola could also be seen dressed in grey, posing next to the groom and their father.

Nicola again sweetly praised the newly married couple heavily under the other post, writing, "MOST BEAUTIFUL COUPLE EVER!!" and calling the family milestone "MOST MAGICAL DAY EVER!!"

Kenya also shared photos from the ceremony and reflected on their new life together.

"Since getting married to my best friend, home is no longer a place. Home is wherever we are together," she wrote.

Will replied, "My wife," while Nicola commented, "My sister from day 1."

The couple privately exchanged vows on the morning of their welcome party before holding a larger ceremony the following day, Vogue revealed in a joint post with the groom and the bride.

Will's father, businessman Nelson Peltz, served as his best man, while his mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, was Kenya's matron of honor.

Kenya also paid tribute to her late father, Quincy Jones, who died in November 2024. She had a piece of his handwriting sewn into her wedding dress. She also wrapped her bouquet with one of his ties and carried a locket with his photo.

The couple first met while working on the independent film Sugar in 2011. After 14 years together, they announced their engagement in July 2025 with a joint Instagram post.