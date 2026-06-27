KATSEYE unveil true intentions about bandmate Manon Bannerman hiatus

KATSEYE have just revealed that the “door is always open” for bandmate Manon Bannerman to return after her indefinite hiatus.

The 24-year-old singer announced in February that she was taking a break from the manufactured girl group for her “health and wellbeing” with the news sparking concern among fans.

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Now the rest of the band which is comprised of Yoonchae, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Sophia Laforteza have opened up about her the break, and said they are always ready to welcome her back.

Sophia said, “Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her.”

“We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone… She really deserves that and the door is always open,” she added.

“We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE. If I was in their place, I would be asking too, and so we understand,” Sophia further mentioned, adding, “But what we can say is that we wish that you could just keep extending love and support and patience and all those things, because all of us deserve that. Anybody does.”

After Manon announced her decision to take a break back in February, the group released a statement in which they promised they remained “committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us.”

They also stated, “The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

KATSEYE found fame after they were put together in Netflix competition series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, and have enjoyed chart hits with songs such as Internet Girl and Pinky Up.