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Hannah Brown reveals how GLP-1 helped treat her PMOS

Hannah Brown says GLP-1 medication transformed her PMOS journey

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published June 27, 2026
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Hannah Brown reveals how GLP-1 helped treat her PMOS
Hannah Brown reveals how GLP-1 helped treat her PMOS

Hannah Brown is recalling her journey with PMOS.

The former Bachelorette star recently appeared on the SheMD podcast, where she revealed that she was prescribed a GLP-1 medication to treat polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

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"You had discussed me going on a GLP-1. We talked about the weight gain that I was having," Hannah told co-host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

She further said, "I was obviously really bloated. I was not having my period. You know, it would be every three months, maybe I would have one for two days and then that would be it.”

"You were the first to tell me even what a GLP-1 was and how it could help with my insulin resistance," Hannah added of the weight loss drug.

GLP-1s, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, help manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, as per the Cleveland Clinic

"You put me on one of those and I will say it changed my life," Hannah shared. "I have now since taking that have had a period every 30 days. I have no bloating."

"I literally felt like a new human and not just because it was able to just stabilize me not continuing to just gain all this weight, but I could tell a difference by just how I felt being supported on that with all the other [PMOS] symptoms I had," added the 31-year-old. "I know some people who have a lot of bad things to say about GLP-1 but it changed my life."

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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