Hannah Brown reveals how GLP-1 helped treat her PMOS

Hannah Brown is recalling her journey with PMOS.

The former Bachelorette star recently appeared on the SheMD podcast, where she revealed that she was prescribed a GLP-1 medication to treat polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

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"You had discussed me going on a GLP-1. We talked about the weight gain that I was having," Hannah told co-host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

She further said, "I was obviously really bloated. I was not having my period. You know, it would be every three months, maybe I would have one for two days and then that would be it.”

"You were the first to tell me even what a GLP-1 was and how it could help with my insulin resistance," Hannah added of the weight loss drug.

GLP-1s, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, help manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, as per the Cleveland Clinic

"You put me on one of those and I will say it changed my life," Hannah shared. "I have now since taking that have had a period every 30 days. I have no bloating."

"I literally felt like a new human and not just because it was able to just stabilize me not continuing to just gain all this weight, but I could tell a difference by just how I felt being supported on that with all the other [PMOS] symptoms I had," added the 31-year-old. "I know some people who have a lot of bad things to say about GLP-1 but it changed my life."