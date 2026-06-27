Bunnie Xo reveals if she's ready to date again after Jelly Roll split
Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 18 after 10 years of marriage
Bunnie XO isn’t ready to re-enter the dating pool following her separation from Jelly Roll.
During the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, confessed that she doesn't feel ready to talk to men yet.
Talking about the sea of DMs she has received after her divorce from the singer, the podcaster said, "I'm just not ready. I feel like I have so much to work on with myself that I just have nothing to offer anybody."
Bunnie then shared that she’s not interested in talking about her ex-husband.
“Please don’t talk about my ex,” she said. “I’m trying to get away from him. Please. I don’t wanna hear it.”
For those unversed, Jelly filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 18, after 10 years of marriage.
Recently, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that the two parted ways due to the singer’s hardline stance on religion.
“There is just such a conflict in what’s going on," the confidant claimed. "He’s preaching this Christian way of life."
"She’s posing mostly nak*d and talking about po*n and p*nises on her podcast,” the source added. “At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville].”
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