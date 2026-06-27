Could Lionel Richie's recent health scare lead to retirement? Here's what we know

Lionel Richie’s family is reportedly concerned about the legendary singer’s health.

For those unversed, the 77-year-old singer was forced to cut short the opening night of his North American tour on Wednesday after he experienced a dizzy spell.

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Now, an insider told Naughty But Nice that Lionel's inner circle believes he should retire from music to focus on his health.

“This wasn’t just an off night,” a source said. “The people closest to Lionel have been worried for a while. They’ve been urging him to slow down, but he keeps insisting he’s fine.”

The confidant added that Lionel’s greatest passion has become his biggest obstacle.

“The stage is where Lionel feels most alive,” the insider said. “He honestly can’t imagine life without performing. The problem is his family is starting to wonder if performing is asking too much of his body.”

“His children and loved ones don’t want to lose him,” the source added. “They’d rather have him home making memories with his family than proving he can still fill arenas. He’s got nothing left to prove.”

Despite the concern, a tipster said the ‘Hello’ crooner is already talking about returning to the stage.

“Lionel believes performing keeps him young,” says an insider. “His family believes it’s what’s wearing him down. Right now, they’re having two completely different conversations.”