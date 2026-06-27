Harry Styles leaves public concerned after collapsing on stage during Wembley gig

Harry Styles has sparked concern at his Wembley gig as he choked on water before collapsing to the ground while performing.

On Friday, the UK record for the hottest day in June was broken for a third day in a row, with temperatures reaching 37.5 °C in London.

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In a clip posted to TikTok, the singer could be seen blowing water out of his mouth for his famous “whale” spit before visibly choking.

Harry is then captured, falling to the floor while he continues to choke for a few seconds.

However, the star managed to get back up to a seated position, but many fans were left worried about him.

One concertgoer told the Daily Mail, “As Harry ran down the stage for the final time in preparation for his famous whale he sprayed the crowd before he then started to cough.”

“Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter!” they added.

Commenting on the heat at the concert, the fan mentioned, “After the first two songs, he took off his jacket and his shirt was already soaked with sweat, and he was like ‘oh god look at that! I’ve only done 2 songs!’”

Worried fans have shared their concerns on social media, penning: “When he fell to his knees, my heart stopped in shock. Harry is incredible, it surely takes immense strength and stamina to perform in these temperatures, and yet he always gives it his all.”

While another wrote, “He’s too dedicated to us, just Breathe Harry,” with a third commenting, “I was soo worried about him.”

“I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream!! Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!!! Love you dearly Harry!!” a fourth fan expressed.

It comes just days after Harry opened night six of his Wembley Stadium residency by urging concert-goers to look after each other as temperatures soared.

On Tuesday, the UK was bracing for its “hottest day ever” as a heat dome spreading across Europe reached the country.