Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
July 16, 2020

Rhodes statue beheaded in Cape Town

World

AFP
July 16, 2020

Cape Town: A bronze bust in a Cape Town park honouring 19th-century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes has been decapitated, the South African government said Wednesday. A white supremacist, Rhodes made a fortune from mining and colonised swathes of southern African territories in the name of the British crown.

