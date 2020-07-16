Farewell arranged for KMU outgoing VC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A farewell function was arranged for outgoing Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid. Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Department Khalique-ur-Rahman was the chief guest.
He praised the Khyber Medical University at its Public Health Reference Lab services to the province during the coronavirus pandemic. Khaliq-ur-Rehman mentioned the achievements of the KMU in the fields of administration, research and academics during the last 13 years. Former vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr. Hafizullah and Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur spoke as well. Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said he would enhance the research and academic potential of the university.
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid thanked the chief guest, management and staff of the KMU and said that the achievements made during his tenure was the result of teamwork.