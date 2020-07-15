close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
AFP
July 15, 2020

Video game industry faces its #metoo moment

World

AFP
July 15, 2020

PARIS: After years of simmering controversy over sexism in the video game industry, change may be on its way after outrage came to a boil with a C-suite massacre at Ubisoft. Following online allegations of sexual misconduct, the publisher of Assassin´s Creed and Far Cry launched a probe, resulting in the departure over the weekend of the company´s chief creative officer. The head of human resources also left, as did the chief of operations in Canada where the game maker has its biggest studios. CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot acknowledged that “Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees”.

