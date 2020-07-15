Action ordered against illegal animal sale points

LAHORE:Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed the MCL officers to take strict action against illegal sacrificial animal sale points.

He said that all the measures recommended by the departments concerned regarding Covid-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit in Lahore’s 12 sale points. He said the assistant commissioners would verify the quality and provision of all facilities and arrangements in the sale points. He said that the number of sacrificial animals in a sale point would be kept according to the area of sale point, and space for animals be allocated as per the SOP’s.

He said temperature of every person would be checked before entry to the sale points. He also directed the officers to put in all machinery in field for disposal of storm water during monsoon. He said that LWMC would be provided with full support during its Eid cleanliness operation.

He said this while chairing different meetings regarding arrangements for monsoon and sacrificial animal sale points in the City. DC Danish Afzal, WASA MD Syed Zahid Aziz and other officers concerned also attended the meetings.