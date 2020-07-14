Special targeted anti-polio campaign in 44 UCs from 20th

FAISALABAD: A special targeted case response anti-polio campaign in 44 specific union councils of the district will launch from July 20 to 25.

During the campaign, 260,632 children upto the age of five in Tehsil City, Sadar and Jaranwala would be vaccinated against polio. Total 598 teams of the Health Department would perform duty.

It was stated during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad said that 80,651 children in the city would be vaccinated against polio while 76,611 children in Sadar and 13,370 children in Jaranwala would be vaccinated. He said that 47 UCMOs would provide services during the campaign while 105 area in-charges would also perform duty.

He said that 533 mobile, 62 static and three transit teams would be part of the campaign and the training of the concerned staff had been completed. The DC directed the in-charges that they should realise their responsibilities and reach out to every child upto the age of five so that 100pc target could be achieved to save the children from this contagious disease.

He called for the use of all publicity tools to educate parents before and during the campaign and said that Tiger Force volunteers should also be involved in the campaign and help of scholars should be taken, he added.

He clarified that the campaign would be double monitored and if any negligence or carelessness was found in any place, the concerned area in-charge would be held accountable.

