Murder attempt accused arrested

LAHORE:An accused of murder attempt was arrested by Model Town division police. The arrested suspect, Amoon, had shot at and injured a 22-year-old man, Usman, over exchange of harsh words with him a few days back in Nishter Colony. Meanwhile, a man identified as Masood Rafique was arrested in fake cheque case at Faisal Town. He had issued a bogus cheque of Rs 1 million and fled.

Road accidents: At least nine people died and 814 sustained injuries in 772 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 430 badly injured victims of the road accidents were removed to different hospitals while 384 victims with minor injuries were given first.