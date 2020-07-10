ITF Academy attracts 278 Pakistanis

KARACHI: As many as 278 people from Pakistan have registered with the International Tennis Federation’s academy.

“I’ve been informed by the ITF that there are 278 ITF-Academy members from Pakistan,” said an official of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The official added that it is encouraging to see this enthusiasm in the tennis fraternity of Pakistan.

“It shows that players/parents/coaches want to enhance their knowledge and skills,” said the official.

It is worth adding here that ITF had announced that it was waiving off all registration charges of its online official coaching courses during the pandemic.

“My suggestion to all tennis players, coaches, parents and officials is to take the benifit of this ITF waiver,” said Khalid Rehmani, an official of Sindh Tennis Association.