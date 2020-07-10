Woman gets bail in warden misbehaving case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to a woman accused of slapping a traffic warden in uniform and threatening him of severe consequences.

The woman in her application implored the court that she is innocent and has been nominated in a false case. She said that she is ready to cooperate with investigators. After which the court granted her bail. After the incident, Gulberg police registered a case against an unidentified woman and started investigation into the matter. Later, woman was identified as Raeesa Masood of New Garden Town, Ahmed Block.