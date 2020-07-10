CM blames N for delay in construction: CM Usman Buzdar blames PML-N for delay in PA building completion

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said had N-League completed the PA building started during tenure of Ch Pervaiz Elahi the need would not have arisen to hold the session in a hotel.

He said that all essential works should be completed by end of September, delay caused in some matters due to corona should be compensated by working continuously, the Punjab government will continue extending full support for completion of remaining work of the new building. He said the project was Speaker's own, he wanted to complete the building at the earliest. During last tenure this project was made victim of arrogance, the CM said adding that former rulers attached priority to their personal likes and dislikes in the public welfare projects, along with Punjab Assembly's new building, MPAs Hostel should also be completed at the earliest.

Pervaiz Elahi said the past rulers intentionally caused delay in the new building project, we are grateful to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for his support regarding construction of new building and hostel, public money was wasted due to delay and construction cost also was escalated, there was break in the work due to corona but now there is need for further accelerating work on this project.

Pervaiz Elahi said that decoration on the roof would be completed by end of July by NCA, in the basement of MPAs Hostel building there would be facility for parking 600 vehicles.