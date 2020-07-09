Babar to succeed Azhar as Test captain: Wasim

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that Babar Azam will succeed Azhar Ali as Test captain.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in limited overs cricket, but Wasim confirmed that the 25-year-old “is Pakistan’s future captain across all three formats”.

Wasim has been really impressed with Azam’s performance as captain thus far and even compared him to former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith.

“Look at Graeme Smith. He was 23 when he was made captain and look at his record. I think before you give someone the captaincy, you have to understand what kind of individual they are. Can they handle the pressure? Is it going to affect their game?” Wasim said in a talk here. “So far Babar has proved that the decision was right. He is our future captain across all three formats,” he said.

Azam will lead Pakistan in the three-match T20 series against England which gets under way on August 28.