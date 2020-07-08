close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2020

KP Health dept gets 2,016 corona kits

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has handed over 2,016 corona testing kits to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra. A communique said that the SRSP gave the testing kits to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department with the financial assistance of PATRIP Foundation. The Health Department was also handed over 2,010 swabs and 800 personal protective equipment worth Rs12.91 million. The director general Health Services KP and SRSP staff attended the ceremony at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

