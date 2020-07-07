PM lauds new SAARC CCI chief

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and remained committed to its principles and objectives of charter.

In a message, the PM congratulated veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for assuming the office of president at the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the span of two years. He expressed the hope that Malik, a seasoned veteran trade leader, would utilise his best abilities to bring closer the SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade.

He said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality. He said SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

“The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region,” he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.