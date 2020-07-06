93 more die of Covid in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned confirmed 93 more deaths from novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, as the number of positive cases surged to 228,474 on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 4,712 with the fresh deaths. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,191 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh was the worst-hit province in terms of cases, followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 92,306 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 81,317 in Punjab, 27,843 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 10,766 in Balochistan, 13,409 in Islamabad, 1,545 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,288 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,871 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,501 in Sindh, 1,020 in KP, 123 in Balochistan, 134 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 35 in Azad Kashmir. Patients are under treatment at quarantine centres of 462 hospitals, where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,398,352 coronavirus tests and 25,527 in last 24 hours. 129,830 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,419 are in critical condition. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the efforts of frontline health workers and medical staff in the fight against COVID-19.

During a visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad he said the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat the virus with the support of nation, doctors and paramedics.