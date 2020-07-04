Dacoits have a field day in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in different incidents of dacoity and theft here on Friday.

Two dacoits intercepted Ali Raza and looted Rs 80,000 and a cellphone from him in Jinnah Road police limits.

Two dacoits took away two goats worth Rs 70,000 and a cellphone from Qasim at Garjakh. Robbers snatched Rs 10,000, two goats and a cellphone from Ashraf at Kot

Ladha. Dacoits entered the shop of Shahbaz at Wazirabad Sadr and made off with Rs 70,000, two cellphones and other valuables.

Mubashar was deprived of Rs 300,000 and two cellphones by dacoits in Gakhar Mandi police limits. Bandits looted Rs 145,000 and two cellphones from Zaheer at Khiali.

Zulifqar was deprived of Rs 85,000 and a cellphone by dacoits. Dacoits robbed Zahid of Rs 360,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones at Qila Didar Singh.

Motorcycles of Ghulam Abbas, Riasat, Zeeshan and Sheraz were stolen from different areas while thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the shop and house of Shabana and Riaz.

The police have registered separate cases.

AGREEMENT INKED: In line with the government’s e-governance policy, an agreement has been signed between 1-link and the Cantonment boards of Pakistan that will enable the Cantonment residents to pay their taxes and fees online.

The Cantonment residents can avail the facility by entering the challan number mentioned on the challan in 1-bill option from any bank’s mobile app, ATM or online portal.

On the occasion, Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Maj-Gen Hasanat Amir Gilani said that now Cantonment residents would be able to pay their bills from their homes.

THREE INJURED: Three persons received critical injuries in a scarp shop blast at Khiali. The shopkeeper was busy pressing an iron scrap when suddenly something in the scrap blasted.

Resultantly, Tariq, 26, Yasin, 20, and Husnain, 25, received critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

PATWARI HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment caught a patwari red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen.

Gulam Mustafa gave an application to the ACE, alleging that Patwari Khalid was demanding bribe for transferring the inherited property.

On Friday, the ACE conducted a raid and arrested the patwari red-handed while he was receiving Rs 17,000 bribe from the complainant.