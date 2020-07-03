Beneficiary management system for poor patients launched

Islamabad : A landmark beneficiary management system promising financial assistance to poor patients through the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in a transparent and efficient manner was launched at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Institute Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Thursday.

“This novel initiative of PBM and the Ministry of Health is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina to provide support to those in need in a dignified manner,” the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza stated as chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Beneficiary Management System, which will allow disbursement of financial assistance to poor patients through a digital platform to prevent delay or interruption in treatment.

PBM is one of Pakistan’s largest social safety nets serving the vulnerable segments of the society. Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) is a major social protection scheme of PBM wherein poor beneficiaries are assisted to face catastrophic shocks of life. Financial assistance through this programme is provided for medical treatment, education and self- sustenance to poorest of the poor, destitute, patients suffering from chronic diseases, widows, brilliant students and persons with disabilities, said Dr. Zafar.

This software is initially linked with PIMS and will subsequently be extended to other hospitals countrywide.