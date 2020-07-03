PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of interchanges in Islamabad

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of Korang Bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on the development projects of Islamabad, the prime minister launched the projects through video-link.

The interchanges will be constructed at Rawal Dam Chowk and the Korang Bridge along with PWD (Pakistan Works Department), the busiest roads of the capital that routinely sees traffic melee at peak hours.

The prime minister also performed ground-breaking of the Phase-One of Development Works at I-15 project.