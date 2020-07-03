UHS approves proposals of reforms body

LAHORE:The 156th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board approved the recommendations of MD/MS/MDS Reforms Committee with regards to intermediate and final examination. It also gave a nod to the revised curricula of various specialties proposal by concerned Specialty Advisory Committees constituted by the varsity for that purpose. It was told to the members that the committee had thoroughly updated the course contents, rotational plan and table of specification for intermediate and final exams.

The curricula which have been updated include MD in dermatology, rheumatology, diagnostic radiology, and nephrology, MS in neurosurgery, general surgery, and urology; and MDS in operative dentistry, and Prosthodontics. The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Muhammad Shakil PhD (Biochemistry), Dr Munazza Saduf MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Filza Haqiq MPhil (Community Medicine), Dr Mehvish Saleem MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr Muhammad Usman Jawaid MD (Nephrology), Dr Aamir Yasin MS (General Surgery), Dr Zafar Iqbal MPhil (Anatomy), Dr. Hadia Zulfiqar M.Phil (Anatomy), Dr. Sumera Badar M.Phil (Community Medicine), Dr Mazhar Fareed MPhil (Haematology), Dr Nazia Akbar Mir MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Anum Shahid MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Sidra Javed MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Iqra Shaukat MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences), Sobia Javed MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences), Dr Naureen Tabassum MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Kiran Nayyar M.Phil (Oral Pathology), Dr Sofia Yasmin Abbasi M.Phil (Pharmacology), Dr Saadia Bano Lone MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr Nadia Irshad MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr Noora Hassan MHPE, Dr Ambreen Fatima Khan MDS (Operative Dentistry) and Dr Muhammad Azeem MDS (Orthodontics).

The synopses of following students were also considered for registration in various postgraduate courses: Dr. Uzma Batool M.Phil (Anatomy), Dr. Hamna Umar M.Phil (Anatomy), Dr. Bushra Naheed M.Phil (Physiology), Dr. Sameen Hassan M.Phil (Haematology), Dr. Muhammad Rehan Ali M.Phil Microbiology), Dr. Nazish Kalsoom Buzdar M.Phil Microbiology), Dr. Safia Bibi M.D. (Radiology), Dr. Ali Jamal M.S. (Anaesthesia), Dr. Muhammad Irfan M.S. (Cardiac Surgery), Dr. Muhammad Muneeb M.S. (Ophthalmology) and Dr Azlan Bashir MS (Orthopaedics).

Technology graduates: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Young Engineers Technologists Association delegation headed by President Ali Hassan.

The delegation members apprised him about the problems confronting Engineering Technology Education and Technology graduates.

The delegation members informed him that the absence of National Technology Council Act bars opportunities for the technology graduates to move forward in their professional career.

They added that if such act is enforced then 3.5 lac technologists of the country will benefit. The delegation members also demanded from the minister representation of engineering technologists in NTC.

Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation that he would talk with the federal ministers concerned for activating NTC and obtaining approval of NTC Act. He added ‘we will make every possible effort to resolve the problems of technology graduates’. He remarked that the activation of NTC and enforcement of Act will enhance opportunities for the technologists.

The minister directed for formulating recommendations with regard to NTC Act and stressed that the future of Pakistan is linked with technical education. The minister underscored that the Punjab government has adopted a revolutionary strategy to promote technical education in the province. He said Tevta was playing a pivotal role in the promotion of technical education. He emphasised that the targets of progress can be speedily attained by promoting latest technology.