Two gunned down, three injured for resisting mugging bids

Two men, including a rickshaw driver, were gunned down and three others wounded apparently over offering resistance during separate mugging bids in parts of the city on Thursday.

A rickshaw driver was wounded in a firing incident near Nala Stop within the New Karachi Industrial Area police’s jurisdiction. The injured driver was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Raees, son of Idress.

Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. They added that two armed men on a motorcycle shot the man and escaped afterwards. The deceased was a resident of Surjani Town. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Separately, a man was gunned down by unidentified persons in the Liaquatabad area of District Central. According to police, the incident took place in Liaquatabad No 10 within the limits of the Sharifabad police station. Responding to the information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Asim, son of Zameer. Police said unidentified persons shot the victim once in his head, killing him on the spot.

They added that they were investigating the case from different angles and it was probable that the victim was killed either over offering resistance during a mugging bid or due to a personal enmity.

In another firing incident, a 20-year-old youth, Daniyal, son of Sultan, was wounded on Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station. The injured was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Police said the youth was shot for putting up resistance during an attempted mugging. In the Awami Colony police’s remits, a 40-year-old man, Ghulam Rasool, son of Maher Din, was wounded when he offered resistance to muggers in the Korangi area. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sajid Ali, 33, son of Saleh Ali, was wounded over offering resistance during a robbery bid on the National Highway within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said two armed men on a motorcycle were behind the incident.