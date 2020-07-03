Woman commits suicide after killing minor son

BANNU: A woman committed suicide after killing her nine-month old son in Daudshah area in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station here on Thursday. Locals said that the woman, whose name could not be ascertained, stabbed her minor child with a dagger. Later, she also killed herself with the same dagger. The motive behind the extreme step could not be known. However, the police said that they were investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of extreme step by the woman.