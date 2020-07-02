Chashma-4 makes new record of running round-the-year

ISLAMABAD: One of Chashma Nuclear Power Plants has made a new record in country’s history for running full year continuously thus becoming the first electricity generation plant to achieve this desired objective. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announced on Wednesday that its Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 has made a new record in Pakistan’s history by running for a year continuously, becoming the first electricity generation plant of the country to achieve this milestone. Previously, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (Chashma-2), held the record of running for continuous 302 days. Member Power of PAEC Saeedur Rahman, while making the announcement, said, “This unique record of efficient and safe operations of Chashma-4 bespoke the acumen and hard work of the PAEC teams of technicians, scientists and engineers.” The PAEC operates four nuclear power plants at Chashma, near Mianwali, that collectively generate about 1,330 megawatts electricity. Currently, Chashma Power Plants (C-1 to C-4) are producing electricity at an average tariff of Rs11.16/KWH, while operating at above 95 percent of capacity factor. The PAEC's Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (Kanupp)-2 and 3 are expected to connect to the national grid by the end of next year. Kanupp-2 and 3 shall add another 2,200 megawatts of sustained electricity to the grid. On this historic achievement, the PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem extended congratulations to Member Power and his team at Chashma-4 for achieving this milestone of continuous operations and ensuring all safety parameters even in the difficult time of COVID-19

pandemic. He said the PAEC has an enviable 48 years operational experience since its KANUPP-1 was connected to the national grid in 1972. He added that the PAEC is committed to Pakistan’s bid to meet UN's Sustainable Development Goals like producing clean energy and socio-economic development of the country. The PAEC plans to meet these goals by contributing 8,800 megawatts of reliable, clean and cost-effective electricity by year 2030.