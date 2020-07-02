Govt announces ‘thorough reforms’ in CAA, airlines

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has begun a “thorough process of reforms” in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airlines in Pakistan and has fired all pilots with suspicious licences a week after the country was rocked by revelations of dubious pilot credentials and a subsequent suspension of PIA flights to the European Union and Britain.

Following a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz briefed the media and said the federal government has initiated a thorough process of reforms to ensure transparency in all procedures and licensing of pilots, according to Radio Pakistan.

The information minister said pilots with dubious credentials have been grounded forthwith, while the pilots whose licenses were found to be suspicious have been terminated from service. He said five employees of the CAA have also been “grounded” until the process is completed. In addition, the CAA has been directed to start further action on a fast-track basis. He said the degrees of “all airline staff will be verified”. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan “strongly believes in meritocracy and transparency in all sectors”.

The meeting also discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country. Faraz said the cabinet deliberated on the report of the Auditor General and expressed satisfaction that a “remarkable improvement” had been made in procedures during this government. The Auditor General’s report found Rs270 billion worth of irregularities in public sector organisations during the year. The previous year’s report found Rs15.60 trillion worth of irregularities and graft.

He said the cabinet also endorsed the decisions taken in ECC meeting of 25th of last month. The cabinet accorded approval to three agreements of hydro power projects. It also took into consideration renewable energy options for power production, including solar and wind. The Prime Minister ordered the removal of any hurdles and bottlenecks to these alternative sources to encourage cheap energy production, the minister added.

Faraz said the Prime Minister ordered the activation of “provincial finance commission” in order for equitable development in all parts of provinces in an organised way and without any undue influence. “This will also help remove sense of deprivation among residents of different areas in a province,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister directed that a committee be formed under the leadership of Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar to look into public sector projects to be undertaken at reduced costs and improved quality. The committee will submit its report in 90 days’ time. The minister said the cabinet discussed the potential of IT exports and how to increase Pakistan’s share in the international market. This sector has the potential to increase exports to $5 billion from the earlier $1 billion.