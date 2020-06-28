QAU ranked among best ‘Golden Age Universities’

Islamabad : The Times Higher Education World University Rankings has ranked Quiad-i-Azam University (QAU) at 67th in the Golden Age University Rankings 2020.

The Golden Age ranking uses Times Higher Education data to determine the best universities established for more than 50 years, but less than 80 years. Recently Time Higher Education World University Rankings for Asia 2020 has ranked Quaid-i-Azam University at 75th in the list of top 500 universities of Asia and QAU was the only Pakistani University in the top 100 universities.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated the faculty, administrative staff, students and alumni for the tremendous achievement.

He said QAU’s focus on research, tradition of strong teaching and mentorship, intellectual freedom and multicultural community provide it a distinguished position and reason to propel towards academic excellence. “It's a teamwork and I appreciate the faculty, students and support staff of QAU on this remarkable achievement and wish continued success for the university in the years to come” he added.

Recently QS World universities ranking for the year 2021 released on June 10, 2020. Quaid-i-Azam University has made its place in the list of top 500 universities of the world by securing it's place at 454th number (previous 521). QAU improved its place by 57 on the ladder of world universities list.

QAU is the only university from Pakistan ranked in the top 500 world universities. Overall, QAU has improved its ranking from 521 in 2020 to 454 in 2021and moved up for the fourth consecutive year (2016-2020) by improving its place by 197.