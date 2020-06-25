Five drown in different canals of Sindh

SUKKUR: Five people lost their lives in different incidents of drowning in different canals of Sindh. Sohrab Ali Khuhro died while bathing in Faizwah Canal in Gambat. Similarly, Mir Hassan Shaikh was swept away by the strong currents while swimming in the Mitrao Canal. In yet another tragic incident, Muhammed Hasnain drowned in the Kirthar Canal in Sukkur. Ahmed Soomro lost his life in the Indus in Jamshoro, while Nadir Ali Bajkani died after drowning in Sonwah in Kandhkot.