Rs10 per kg increase in LPG price

LAHORE: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs10 per kg, primarily due to short supply. With upward revision in rates of LPG, the price of domestic cylinder and commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 and Rs450 respectively.

According to LPG Distributors Association, there is likelihood of further increase in prices of LPG as supply could be reduced further. Owing to gas utility’s failure to take timely steps for smooth supply of LPG, it is feared that the cheap fuel would also become scarce and people would be left with no option but to buy expensive gas.