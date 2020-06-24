No need to panic, says Zaheer

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas has said that there is nothing to panic after ten players from the England-bound squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The players tested positive for coronavirus will spend next two weeks in quarantine and would rather be better prepared for the series from health perspective since they have created antibodies for the virus before traveling to England,” Zaheer told PPI on Tuesday.

Zaheer, also a former ICC President, added that the players will be ready to travel in the first week of July after completing their quarantine period and will have ample time to reach England and practice before the action starts with the first Test on July 30.

“But the players should have been cautious when they were named in the squad for the England tour. I don’t see any threat to the tour but still there’s stigma attached to be tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

However, he added that it was good to hear that none of the players have shown symptoms, which may mean that these sportspersons may have healthy immune system.