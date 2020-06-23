‘Naanbais’ protest against govt policies

Rawalpindi:A large number of ‘Naanbais’ on Monday came on the roads and protested against government wrong policies. The protesters marched on Murree Road raising anti-government slogans and appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice against government policies.

The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands while some of the protesters had ‘roti’ hanging around their necks. The protesters appealed CJP to take notice against hike in ‘atta’ prices. First time in history, the government has failed to fix ex-mill price of ‘atta’.

Muttahida Naanbai Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that we could not sell ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ in cheaper prices while government increasing ‘Atta’ prices day-by-day. He has announced to ‘lockdown’ the city against hike in flour prices and will shutdown 6,000 ‘tandoors’. He said that 156 industries are not paying gas bills but SNGPL is pouring down all burden over poor public like ‘tandoor walas’ and domestic consumers.

He said that we are poor people but the government is only killing poor segment of society through its wrong policies. He said that local administration was continuously harassing ‘tandoor walas’ and insisting us to sell ‘Roti’ at cheaper prices. The government is selling wheat at higher prices but insisting us to sell a ‘Roti’ at cheaper prices, which is not possible, he said. Several other speakers also spoke on the occasion and strongly criticised the government.