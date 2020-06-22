OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Historian and political scientist Zeev Sternhell, a peace activist and one of the leading thinkers of the Israeli left, has died aged 85, Occupied Al-Qud’s Hebrew University said on Sunday.

A publicly engaged academic, Sternhell headed the university’s political science department and was a professor emeritus there. He was "among the most important researchers to come out of the Hebrew University", according to the institution’s president Asher Cohen.

"His innovative political science research, which was translated into many languages, brought a deep change in the academic perception of ideological movements, specifically radical movements," Cohen said.