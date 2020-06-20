Four held with illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Airport, Cantonment, Saddar Bairooni, and Kalar Syedan police stations on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched a crackdown and arrested four persons namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Arslan, Waseem Abbas, and Mumtaz Akhtar and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination.