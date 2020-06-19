45-bed HDUs, ICUs set up at LGH for corona patients

LAHORE: An additional 45-bed High Dependency Units (HDU) and Intensive Care Units (ICU) ward have been set up at the Lahore General Hospital for providing better medical facilities to the corona patients.

There will be 35-bed HDUs and 10-bed ICUs available to provide maximum medical care to corona patients. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Al-Fareed Zafar further said in the light of SOPs of the Punjab government, human and financial resources are being spent on the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus and all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the institute is taking care of the patients with utmost care.

He said all the employees of the hospital will be on alert round-the-clock and ensure maximum implementation of the directives of the Punjab government.