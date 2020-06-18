Zardari telephones Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari telephoned chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the political situation in the backdrop of government's stark failure and criminal negligence in tackling coronavirus, locust attacks and rising poverty.

The telephonic contact between Asif Ali Zardari and Akhtar Mengal took place as Akhtar Mengal announced withdrawal of his party from coalition with PTI in his NA address, and Asif Ali Zardari’s contact assumes huge political significant following the recent development.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal also inquired after President Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery as he said the country needed Asif Ali Zardari’s political sagacity and statesmanship in a situation when everything is degenerating due to sheer incompetence of the government. Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that throughout history, the PPP has always brought the pieces together every time this nation was bruised and brought to the brink of economic and political collapse. "The PPP always strives to strengthen the country, democracy and the poor, and shall continue to play its leading role in saving the country and its people from the quagmire it has been led into by the government.