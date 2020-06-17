Achini village without power for 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The residents of Alharam Town in Achini village and other adjacent areas are without electricity for more than 24 hours.

The residents complained that officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) could not be reached to register their complaint.

“We have tried to register complaint so that technical staff are sent to fix the problem at the feeder but in vain,” one Farooq Shah told The News.

He said that they have been without electricity for more than 24 hours and residents had started approaching the water supply people to arrange water for daily use as they were not sure as to when the problem would be fixed.

Another resident Imtiaz Khan said that the entire Alharam town had no tube-well.

People have dug their own tube-well but they were forced to purchase water as the area has been without electricity for more than 24 hours.

He said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company should have acted promptly during such malfunctions of the feeders or other technical faults when the country was faced with pandemic.