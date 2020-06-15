1,664 shops sealed over SOPs violations

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 494 cases on violation of coronavirus SOPs during the last eight days. Police sealed 1,664 shops, checked 862 markets, and 21,806 shops. Around 10,970 citizens and shopkeepers were warned over minor violation of SOPs.

Thieves arrested: Sabzazar investigation police arrested two cell phone thieves. The arrested accused have been identified as Awais and Anwar. Meanwhile, Defence B investigation police arrested four thieves and recovered valuables from their possession. Shadman investigation police rounded up a bike lifter Amir. Yakki Gate investigation police nabbed a wanted criminal, Wahab. Data Darbar investigation police arrested two robbers namely Ali Haider and Najeeb. Mochi Gate investigation police arrested two persons, Zulfiqar and Adeel, on pick-pocketing charges.

44 POs held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 145 criminals, including 44 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams arrested 56 drug pushers and 45 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

21,491 fine tickets issued: City traffic police issued 21,491 fine tickets to the citizens on violations of coronavirus SOPs during the last eight days. Traffic police took action against 17,000 bikes, 2,139 cars and 2,308 public transport vehicles. Around 29,569 bikers, 7,196 car riders and 3,827 drivers of public transport were educated.

Dolphin Squad, PRU: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) wings showed immediate response to the all 319 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both the wings checked 28,445 motorbikes, 457 vehicles and 25,548 persons. Around 167 motorbikes and nine vehicles were impounded and 301 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin and PRU helped around 130 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 84 criminals for violating One Wheeling, 07 in Aerial Firing and another 57 accused persons for violating Kite Flying Acts.