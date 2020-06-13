close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
Major Mushtaq laid to rest with full honour

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE: Former Additional IG Major (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed was laid to rest with state honours.

Funeral prayers for former Additional IG Mushtaq Ahmed were offered at Lahore Cantt. On the directions of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, the grave of the former additional IG was saluted by Lahore Police.

The funeral was attended by the son of former additional IG, family members, police and army officials while ensuring coronavirus SOPs at all stages of the funeral. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that Mushtaq Ahmed’s services for the Police Department and for the people of Pakistan will always be remembered. He said that Major (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed was a sophisticated, supportive and a professional officer.

