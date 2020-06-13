Ejaz Chaudhry terms budget balanced, people-friendly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday lauded the federal government for presenting a people-friendly budget 2020-21 in the difficult situation. In a statement issued here Friday, he said the federal government had given a great relief to the business community and common man by not levying new taxes in the budget. He said the government had won the hearts of masses by presenting a well-balanced budget despite coronavirus outbreak.