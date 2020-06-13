close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
June 13, 2020

Ejaz Chaudhry terms budget balanced, people-friendly

Lahore

June 13, 2020

President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday lauded the federal government for presenting a people-friendly budget 2020-21 in the difficult situation. In a statement issued here Friday, he said the federal government had given a great relief to the business community and common man by not levying new taxes in the budget. He said the government had won the hearts of masses by presenting a well-balanced budget despite coronavirus outbreak.

