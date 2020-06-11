Sale of petrol via containers, canisters banned in Mardan

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir on Wednesday imposed Section-144 in the district, banning the sale of petrol in bottles, canisters and containers, according to a notification.

The government also claimed that if someone breaks the law, strict action would be taken against him under OGRA and NDMA Acts.

Sources said that due the crises of petrol in the district, many petrol pump owner started selling petrol to shopkeepers and dealers while using canisters and containers.

Later, the dealers and shopkeepers sell petrol to citizens at higher rates than the official price. Meanwhile, the district administration checked 396 shops and arrested 11 people over violation of lockdown and profiteering, said another press release.

The administration inspected Bank Road, Par Hoti, Shahidano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, New Adda, Dwasaro Road and other localities of the city, where they sealed 25 shops over violation of the SOPs. The officials also imposed fine of Rs49,000 on traders.