PESHAWARL Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) organised a three-day comprehensive training on development of online teaching skills for faculty members.

The purpose of the training was to help faculty on understanding the mechanism of online education system and its challenges. At the end of the training, one-day online training for BS coordinators, principals and faculty of women-affiliated colleges was also arranged. On the last day, training was attended by 41 participants from 11 female-affiliated colleges along with the faculty of the university. The training was arranged on the guidelines of Higher Education Commission for the readiness and certification of faulty before teaching online. The prime objective of the training was certification of faculty along with development of their skills for online teaching via latest Technological tools used for online mode of learning.

The training was also intended for strengthening and understanding the mechanism of online learning process under the present challenges. Training course was designed to cater the requirement of all disciplines including Science, Social Sciences and humanities group and included all modules of virtual learning i.e LMS, video conferencing, Voice over Notes, Recorded lectures, collaborative teaching and Learning and Multilingual mode of Assignments and quiz assessments.

Amanatullah Khalil, Deputy Director ITC, SBBWU, was the resource person and Mahwish Asmatullah, Deputy Director QEC and the BS Coordinator Dr Farhat Humayun and Dr Neelam Gohar, In-charge Department of Computer Science, were the organisers of the said training.