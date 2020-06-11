Progress report on UET presented as VC completes term

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain presented a progress report on university’s academic, research and developmental activities through an online meeting upon the completion of his three-year term as VC.

He had been appointed on June 8, 2017. The meeting was attended by deans, registrar and heads of academic and administrative departments, says a press release. Prof Dr Iftikhar said: “I am satisfied with whatever I did for UET Peshawar and thankful to the provincial government for showing trust in my abilities. I achieved these targets with the help of faculty, staff and co-workers in the academic and developmental areas.” He said the accreditation of several engineering departments of UET Bannu, Kohat, Mardan (Now UET Mardan) and Abbottabad campus was a big challenge at the time he resumed his office. The issue was pending since 2014, especially for the last three batches, due to which graduates were in limbo.

However, with collective efforts, UET Peshawar got the matter solved by acquiring required faculty, labs and allied facilities in the campus and got accreditation from the Pakistan Engineering Council. In academic field, the teaching faculty secured the research funding of more than 60 projects worth Rs677 million from different donors including HEC, USAID, UNIDO, PSF, DOST, etc whereas number of publications have been increased manifold. He said there was a huge challenge ahead in the shape of running the Jalozai campus, a mega project funded by HEC in 2007 at the cost of Rs6.56 billion. The project had been facing numerous challenges due to lack of funding and administrative issues. The Planning Commission has recently approved the revised PC-4 at the cost of Rs2.37b. He appreciated the project teams for their efforts in putting back the projects to right direction. He also mentioned a number of projects that the university had achieved and successfully implemented. Later, the deans, campus coordinators and registrar applauded the efforts of Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain for the University.