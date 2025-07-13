Angelina Jolie plans to fight Brad Pitt to 'bitter end' in legal battle

Angelina Jolie is ‘exhausted’ with long ongoing winery battle against Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is determined to fight and win the winery war against ex-wife Angelina Jolie but she is tired of the battle.

The 50-year-old actress has recently been denied an attempt to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit against the sale of her share of the $67 million vineyard by court.

"It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted," the Maria actress told a source, according to RadarOnline.

The insider added that Jolie thinks the F1 star is strategically trying to wear her down, "He’s trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down."

They went on to add that the Oscar-nominee is worried about financially providing for their children as she has their custody.

"The kids are very aware of what’s going on," the source said of Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

"They’re watching this, and it’s pushing them further away from Brad. They see it as an attack on their mother, and they’re siding with her."

Although the legal battle is “taking a toll” on Jolie, “She’s said she’ll fight this to the bitter end if she has to,” according to the source.