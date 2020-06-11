close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Raja Bazaar parking auctioned at Rs33.1million

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Ammara Khan, the auction of vehicle and motorcycle parking stands was held Wednesday at the RDA conference room. RDA Spokesman informed that the auction session was chaired by Director Admin & Finance Khalid Javed Goraya.

He said the open auction began at 11:30am, closed in two hours and nineteen bidders participated in it. It was started against departmental reserve Rs13.31 million and closed at its highest bid which was Rs33.1million, he added.

