Gold prices down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs100/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates decreased to Rs97,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs86 to Rs83,590.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $13/ounce to $1,693/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.