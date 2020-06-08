Terror acts drop by 50pc in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The incidents of terrorism have dropped by 50 percent in the merged districts while 100 percent decrease was reported in kidnapping for ransom and 80 percent in target killing in last five months, a police report claimed.

The Inspector General of Police on Sunday held a video link conference with the police high-ups of the merged districts. The conference reviewed the performance of the police in last five months of the current year regarding terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other crimes. A review of the police performance showed that record decrease was recorded in the incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, target killing, terror financing and extortion. According to report, terrorism incidents in 2020 have decreased by 50 percent while terror financing decreased by 75 percent. Extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom have decreased by 75 percent, 80 percent and 100 percent respectively compared to 2019. The attacks on police and other LEAs have decreased by 70 percent and 50 percent respectively compared to the corresponding period of the year 2019. For the first time an honour killing case was registered in North Waziristan recently and all the accused were arrested. During the five months, 134 terrorists were arrested and 52 killed in encounters/operations. Some 78 cases have been traced so for while 10 terrorists were convicted by relevant courts in 2020.