Islamabad admin team visits Safa Gold Mall

Islamabad : Islamabad administration team in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad paid a surprise visit to the Safa Mall for COVID-19 to check precautionary measures and SOP’s implementation at the shopping centre for customers and general public, says a press release.

The team inspected mall entrance and exit points along with different outlets, corridors and washrooms and showed confidence upon all measures regarding social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing and appreciated mall administration upon such remarkable measures and implementation of all standard operating procedures.