Rich tribute paid to social activist

LAHORE:Hundreds of civil society and peasant activists paid rich tributes to Rana Shafiqur Rehman at a reference in Lahore.

Rana Shafique was a leading activist and social reformer who dedicated his life to the uplift of the peasantry and working people. Being the Chief of Green Circle Organization (GCO), he introduced cheap and environment-friendly biogas energy for the poor and later on promoted Moringa tree across the country and it’s highly rich Olifera supplement. His main focus was on the promotion of organic agriculture and horticulture in his struggle against pollution and for the preservation of echo system threatened by a consumerist society and greed for profit at the cost of Nature. Mr Rana worked for the causes of the oppressed people, women, minorities and endangered species. He launched the peasant movement in recent years and became Secretary General of Pakistan Kissan Itehad. He fought against successive dictatorship and for the restoration of democracy. Rana Shafique was a peace activist and brought the peasants of the divided Punjab together. His daughters Soni and Rabi shared their feelings. Those who paid tributes to Rana Shafique included, Imtiaz Alam, Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mohammed Tehseen, Imran Bajwa, Masood Lohar, Siddique Azhar, Ahmar Arsalan, Deep Saeeda and his other close friends and comrades.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has offered condolences to the family of Rana Shafique. In a message, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear the loss.