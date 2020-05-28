Ex-MPA Atif Mazari killed by son

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s twice ex-MPA Sardar Atif Mazari, 48, was gunned down in his native town Rajanpur on Wednesday night, sources close to family revealed. His son Basit Mazari shot his father dead and he was brought to the Rajanpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition, police said. DHQ Senior Surgeon Dr Tariq treated him but he could not survive. His dead body is placed at the Rajanpur DHQ. Police and security personnel reached the Rajanpur DHQ, a police official said. Rajanpur Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali and DPO Ehsan Saifullah and large numbers of citizens also reached the DHQ.